Kyle Kuzma, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the Magic - December 26
When the Washington Wizards (5-23) and Orlando Magic (17-11) face off at Capital One Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, Kyle Kuzma will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSFL
Wizards' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Wizards fell to the Warriors on Friday, 129-118. Jordan Poole scored a team-high 25 points (and added three assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Poole
|25
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Corey Kispert
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Daniel Gafford
|15
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
Wizards vs Magic Additional Info
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kuzma puts up 23.0 points, 6.2 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, making 46.8% of shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3.0 boards per game.
- Poole is putting up 17.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 boards per contest.
- Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 4.0 assists and 5.6 boards per game.
- Daniel Gafford's numbers for the season are 11.0 points, 1.7 assists and 7.5 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|22.2
|6.5
|3.1
|0.4
|0.7
|2.4
|Tyus Jones
|15.1
|3.4
|6.4
|1.7
|0.6
|2.2
|Daniel Gafford
|12.6
|7.0
|1.8
|0.7
|2.3
|0.0
|Jordan Poole
|17.7
|2.1
|3.8
|0.9
|0.1
|2.1
|Deni Avdija
|9.3
|6.1
|4.6
|0.5
|0.3
|0.4
