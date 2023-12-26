Southeast Division opponents face one another when the Orlando Magic (17-11) travel to face the Washington Wizards (5-23) at Capital One Arena, starting on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the squads this season.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Magic matchup in this article.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSFL

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-6.5) 238.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-6.5) 237 -260 +215 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic are outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game with a +78 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (20th in the NBA) and give up 110.4 per contest (fifth in the league).

The Wizards put up 117.0 points per game (10th in league) while giving up 126.6 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -267 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

These two teams are scoring 230.1 points per game between them, 8.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams together surrender 237 points per game, 1.5 fewer than this contest's total.

Orlando is 19-9-0 ATS this season.

Washington has covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

Wizards and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +40000 - Magic +10000 +4000 -

