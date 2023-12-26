The Orlando Magic (17-11) visit the Washington Wizards (5-23) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The Wizards are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSFL

MNMT and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 121 - Wizards 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (- 7.5)

Magic (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-7.9)

Magic (-7.9) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.6

The Magic have had more success against the spread than the Wizards this year, putting up an ATS record of 19-9-0, compared to the 14-14-0 record of the Wizards.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Orlando is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 9-11 ATS record Washington puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Orlando does it less often (46.4% of the time) than Washington (60.7%).

The Magic have a .900 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-1) this season while the Wizards have a .154 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-22).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards are 10th in the league in points scored (117 per game) and worst in points conceded (126.6).

Washington is the worst team in the NBA in rebounds per game (39.2) and worst in rebounds conceded (49.4).

This season the Wizards are ranked seventh in the league in assists at 27.5 per game.

In 2023-24, Washington is 18th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and 12th in turnovers forced (13.6).

The Wizards are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.3 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.