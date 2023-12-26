The bookmakers think the Guaranteed Rate Bowl between the Kansas Jayhawks and UNLV Rebels will be lopsided, with the Jayhawks expected to win by double digits (currently -12.5). The action starts at 9:00 PM ET on December 26, 2023, airing on ESPN from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. UNLV matchup.

Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field

Kansas vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline UNLV Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-12.5) 64.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas (-12.5) 64.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Trends

  • Kansas is 7-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Jayhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.
  • UNLV has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Rebels have won their only game this year when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

