The Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija included, match up versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Avdija, in his last game (December 22 loss against the Warriors), produced seven points and four assists.

Below we will dive into Avdija's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.4 9.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 6.1 Assists 3.5 4.0 4.6 PRA -- 21 20 PR -- 17 15.4



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Avdija has made 4.4 shots per game, which accounts for 10.0% of his team's total makes.

Avdija's opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.2 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.9.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked fifth in the NBA, allowing 110.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Magic have conceded 40.7 rebounds per contest, which is best in the league.

In terms of assists, the Magic have allowed 23.5 per game, second in the NBA.

Deni Avdija vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 20 6 3 5 0 0 0 11/29/2023 28 22 4 5 1 0 2

