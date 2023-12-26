Corey Kispert could make a big impact for the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Orlando Magic.

Kispert had 18 points in his previous game, which ended in a 129-118 loss against the Warriors.

We're going to look at Kispert's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.2 12.2 Rebounds -- 2.3 1.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 15 15.2 PR -- 13.5 13.8



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Magic

Kispert has taken 8.6 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 9.1% and 8.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.9. His opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have allowed 110.4 points per game, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Magic have allowed 40.7 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Magic are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 23.5 per game.

Corey Kispert vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 23 15 1 3 4 0 0 11/29/2023 20 13 1 2 2 0 2

