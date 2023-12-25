The Denver Nuggets (21-10) square off against the Golden State Warriors (15-14) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets were victorious in their most recent game versus the Hornets, 102-95, on Saturday. Michael Porter Jr. led the way with 22 points, plus five rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Michael Porter Jr. 22 5 1 1 2 5 Jamal Murray 20 12 5 3 0 2 Nikola Jokic 18 10 9 1 1 0

Warriors' Last Game

In their previous game, the Warriors beat the Trail Blazers on Saturday, 126-106. Klay Thompson scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in zero assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Klay Thompson 28 3 0 0 0 6 Stephen Curry 27 3 2 0 0 2 Brandin Podziemski 15 10 7 1 1 1

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic averages 26.4 points, 12.3 boards and 9.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Porter is averaging 16.5 points, 1.5 assists and 7.6 boards per game.

Aaron Gordon puts up 13.5 points, 6.7 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Reggie Jackson averages 12.8 points, 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.2% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamal Murray's numbers for the season are 19.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry averages 28.3 points, 4.6 boards and 4.4 assists, making 47% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.9 triples per game (first in league).

Thompson contributes with 17.6 points per game, plus 3.8 boards and 2.1 assists.

Chris Paul's numbers for the season are 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, making 38.9% of his shots from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

Dario Saric provides the Warriors 10.6 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kevon Looney's numbers for the season are 5.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 56.5% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 21.2 11.3 8.1 1.3 0.9 1 Stephen Curry GS 26.2 3.9 4.7 0.5 0.5 4.4 Klay Thompson GS 21.1 4 1.8 0.6 0.2 4.3 Jamal Murray DEN 19.8 4.3 4.2 1 0.9 2.4 Aaron Gordon DEN 13.7 6 2.9 0.8 0.2 0.3 Brandin Podziemski GS 11 6.7 3.8 1.3 0.5 1.4

