The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday at 2:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Jokic posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 102-95 win versus the Hornets.

Below, we break down Jokic's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.4 21.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.3 11.3 Assists 8.5 9.2 8.1 PRA -- 47.9 40.6 PR -- 38.7 32.5



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Warriors

Jokic is responsible for taking 20.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.8 per game.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.8 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 20th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 115.8 points per game.

The Warriors allow 43.2 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.

Allowing 25.2 assists per game, the Warriors are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 37 35 13 5 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.