Heat vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - December 25
The Miami Heat's (17-12) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Monday, December 25 game against the Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) at Kaseya Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Heat are coming off of a 122-113 victory over the Hawks in their most recent game on Friday. In the Heat's win, Tyler Herro led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding seven rebounds and two assists).
The 76ers took care of business in their most recent outing 121-111 against the Raptors on Friday. Tobias Harris' team-leading 33 points paced the 76ers in the win.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|21.5
|5.2
|4.6
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mohamed Bamba
|C
|Out
|Illness
|3.5
|2.3
|0.3
|Patrick Beverley
|PG
|Out
|Heel
|4.6
|2.8
|2.3
|De'Anthony Melton
|PG
|Out
|Thigh
|11.6
|4.0
|3.4
|Nicolas Batum
|SF
|Out
|Hamstring
|6.2
|3.9
|2.2
Heat vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Heat vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-1.5
|218.5
