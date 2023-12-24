Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has a tough matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New York Jets. The Jets are giving up the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 170.4 per game.

Howell has tallied 3,568 yards passing (254.9 per game) with 19 TDs and 15 picks this season. On the ground, Howell has rushed 43 times for 265 yards and five TDs.

Howell vs. the Jets

Howell vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to put up 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Jets have cenceded 11 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against New York in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Jets this season.

The 170.4 passing yards the Jets yield per outing makes them the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Jets have given up 15 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks third among NFL defenses.

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Jets

Passing Yards: 211.5 (-115)

211.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-278)

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has exceeded his passing yards prop total in nine of 14 opportunities this year.

The Commanders have passed 64.0% of the time and run 36.0% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Howell's 6.7 yards per attempt rank 21st in the NFL.

Howell has completed at least one touchdown pass in 10 of 14 games, including multiple TDs five times.

He has 75.0% of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (24).

Howell has passed 54 times out of his 535 total attempts while in the red zone (52.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Jets

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Howell Rushing Insights

So far this season, Howell has hit the over nine times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 14 opportunities).

Howell has a rushing touchdown in four of 14 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has eight carries in the red zone (18.2% of his team's 44 red zone rushes).

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 11-for-26 / 102 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 12-for-23 / 127 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 21 YDS / 2 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 28-for-44 / 300 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 31-for-45 / 256 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 3 ATT / 35 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 29-for-44 / 312 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

