The UMass Minutemen (7-3) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Old Dominion vs. UMass Game Information

Old Dominion Players to Watch

  • Vasean Allette: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chaunce Jenkins: 15.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tyrone Williams: 12 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • R.J. Blakney: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bryce Baker: 5.7 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

UMass Players to Watch

  • Matt Cross: 16.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Josh Cohen: 18.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keon Thompson: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rahsool Diggins: 12 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jayden Ndjigue: 5.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Old Dominion vs. UMass Stat Comparison

UMass Rank UMass AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank
25th 84.3 Points Scored 71.8 254th
241st 73.4 Points Allowed 76.7 306th
82nd 39.1 Rebounds 34.5 265th
21st 12.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th
143rd 7.9 3pt Made 6.6 262nd
15th 18.4 Assists 10.7 336th
100th 10.8 Turnovers 10.7 92nd

