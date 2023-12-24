The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the UMass Minutemen (7-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Old Dominion vs. UMass Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41% shooting opponents of the Minutemen have averaged.

Old Dominion has compiled a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Minutemen are the rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs rank 182nd.

The Monarchs' 71.8 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 73.4 the Minutemen give up.

Old Dominion has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

Old Dominion averages 66.6 points per game at home, and 73 on the road.

At home the Monarchs are giving up 69.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they are away (81).

Old Dominion sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than on the road (37.2%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule