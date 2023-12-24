Sunday's game between the UMass Minutemen (7-3) and Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 83-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 24.

Based on our computer prediction, UMass projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against Old Dominion. The over/under is listed at 154.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Old Dominion vs. UMass Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: UMass -6.5

UMass -6.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): UMass -300, Old Dominion +230

Old Dominion vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 83, Old Dominion 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. UMass

Pick ATS: UMass (-6.5)



UMass (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



UMass is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Old Dominion's 3-6-0 ATS record. The Minutemen have a 6-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Monarchs have a record of 6-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 156.1 points per game, 1.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs put up 71.8 points per game (254th in college basketball) while giving up 76.7 per outing (305th in college basketball). They have a -54 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

Old Dominion grabs 34.5 rebounds per game (265th in college basketball) while conceding 36.9 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.4 boards per game.

Old Dominion makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (262nd in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc (188th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 35.9%.

Old Dominion forces 11.5 turnovers per game (230th in college basketball) while committing 10.7 (92nd in college basketball).

