Sunday's contest at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM (on December 24). Our computer prediction projects a 74-69 win for Nevada, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Georgia Tech projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Nevada. The over/under has been set at 139.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Nevada -6.5

Nevada -6.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Nevada -300, Georgia Tech +240

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 74, Georgia Tech 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Georgia Tech

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+6.5)



Georgia Tech (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Nevada has an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Georgia Tech, who is 6-5-0 ATS. The Wolf Pack have a 5-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Yellow Jackets have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 151.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack have a +173 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.5 points per game. They're putting up 79.3 points per game to rank 83rd in college basketball and are allowing 64.8 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball.

Nevada wins the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It collects 37.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 130th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.3 per outing.

Nevada makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (321st in college basketball) while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc (212th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game while shooting 30.0%.

The Wolf Pack average 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (43rd in college basketball), and allow 83.9 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball).

Nevada has committed 3.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.1 (16th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (176th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.4 points per game (243rd in college basketball) and give up 71.0 per outing (186th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech wins the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. It collects 43.1 rebounds per game, 15th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.7.

Georgia Tech makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) at a 29.0% rate (329th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 28.0% from deep.

Georgia Tech has lost the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 12.6 (252nd in college basketball) while forcing 9.1 (354th in college basketball).

