Jonathan Williams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders play the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Looking for Williams' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Jonathan Williams and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Williams had season stats last year which included 152 rushing yards on 37 carries (4.1 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus seven receptions on 10 targets for 40 yards.

Keep an eye on Williams' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jonathan Williams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Commanders this week: Brian Robinson Jr. (DNP/hamstring): 160 Rush Att; 664 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 29 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Williams 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 37 152 0 4.1 10 7 40 0

Williams Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Eagles 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 48 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 4 22 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 1 1 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @49ers 3 13 0 2 28 0 Week 17 Browns 9 30 0 3 3 0 Week 18 Cowboys 14 32 0 2 9 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.