With the Washington Commanders taking on the New York Jets in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Curtis Samuel a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Samuel will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Curtis Samuel score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Samuel has put together a 549-yard season thus far (42.2 yards receiving per game) with four TDs, reeling in 56 passes on 77 targets.

Samuel has had a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Curtis Samuel Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 6 2 6 0 Week 11 Giants 2 1 5 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 12 9 100 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 4 65 0 Week 15 @Rams 9 5 41 2

Rep Curtis Samuel with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.