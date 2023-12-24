The New York Jets (5-9) host a struggling Washington Commanders (4-10) team on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Commanders have lost five games in a row.

Before the Jets meet the Commanders, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Commanders vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jets 3 37 -165 +140

Commanders vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have played 12 games this season that ended with a combined score over 37 points.

Washington has a 42.8-point average over/under in their contests this season, 5.8 more points than this game's point total.

The Commanders have covered the spread five times in 14 games with a set spread.

The Commanders have won three of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Washington has a record of 1-7 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

New York Jets

The average point total in New York's outings this year is 38.4, 1.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Jets have covered the spread five times in 14 games with a set spread.

The Jets have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they split the two games.

New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Jets vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jets 14.4 30 20.5 10 38.4 6 14 Commanders 20.1 23 30.2 32 42.8 12 14

Commanders vs. Jets Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

Washington has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

In their past three games, the Commanders have hit the over twice.

The Jets have been outscored by 86 points this season (6.1 points per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 142 points (10.1 per game).

Jets

New York has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three games.

New York has hit the over once in its past three games.

The Jets have a negative point differential on the season (-86 total points, -6.1 per game), as do the Commanders (-142 total points, -10.1 per game).

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 42.8 42.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 25 24.4 ATS Record 5-8-1 0-5-1 5-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 4-2-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 0-3 3-4

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.4 39 37.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 22 21.7 ATS Record 5-8-1 4-4-0 1-4-1 Over/Under Record 5-9-0 3-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 3-5 1-3

