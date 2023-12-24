Commanders vs. Jets: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The Washington Commanders (4-10) bring a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. New York is a 3-point favorite. An over/under of 37 points has been set for this game.
Commanders vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New York Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jets (-3)
|37
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Jets (-3)
|37.5
|-168
|+142
Washington vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
Commanders vs. Jets Betting Insights
- Washington has covered the spread five times in 14 games.
- The Commanders' ATS record as 3-point underdogs or greater is 3-4-1.
- Washington has seen eight of its 14 games hit the over.
- New York has posted a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Jets don't have a win ATS (0-0-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.
- The teams have hit the over in five of New York's 14 games with a set total.
