Will Brian Robinson Jr. Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brian Robinson Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Robinson's stats below.
Rep Brian Robinson Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Robinson has season stats which include 664 rushing yards on 160 carries (4.2 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 29 receptions on 36 targets for 326 yards.
Keep an eye on Robinson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Commanders this week:
- Jonathan Williams (DNP/concussion): 1 Rush Att; -2 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Robinson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|160
|664
|5
|4.2
|36
|29
|326
|3
Robinson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|59
|0
|1
|7
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|18
|87
|2
|2
|42
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|10
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|14
|45
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|6
|10
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|10
|31
|0
|2
|25
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|10
|59
|0
|2
|20
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|18
|63
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|8
|38
|0
|6
|119
|1
|Week 11
|Giants
|17
|73
|0
|7
|59
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|15
|53
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|7
|53
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.