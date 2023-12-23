When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will William & Mary be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How William & Mary ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 333

William & Mary's best wins

Against the Old Dominion Monarchs on December 6, William & Mary registered its best win of the season, which was an 84-79 home victory. Charlie Williams, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Old Dominion, delivered 23 points, while Trey Moss was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

75-56 at home over American (No. 303/RPI) on November 9

96-81 at home over UMBC (No. 358/RPI) on November 25

William & Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-4

According to the RPI, the Tribe have four losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

William & Mary gets to face the 13th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Tribe's upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at William & Mary's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

William & Mary's next game

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen vs. William & Mary Tribe

Navy Midshipmen vs. William & Mary Tribe Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

