Can we count on Virginia Tech to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Virginia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 16 13 87

Virginia Tech's best wins

On November 24, Virginia Tech registered its signature win of the season, a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team (No. 84), according to the RPI. That signature win over Kansas featured a team-high 31 points from Elizabeth Kitley. Georgia Amoore, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 158/RPI) on November 6

76-43 at home over William & Mary (No. 167/RPI) on December 21

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 172/RPI) on November 16

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 182/RPI) on December 17

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 191/RPI) on November 20

Virginia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, the Hokies have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the country.

The Hokies have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Virginia Tech has been handed the 171st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Hokies' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and 16 games against teams with records north of .500.

Virginia Tech has 18 games remaining this year, including seven contests versus Top 25 teams.

Virginia Tech's next game

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

