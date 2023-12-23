Will VCU be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes VCU's complete tournament resume.

How VCU ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 0-0 NR NR 27

VCU's best wins

VCU captured its signature win of the season on December 17, when it secured a 64-50 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in the RPI. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey led the way versus Old Dominion, putting up 13 points. Next on the team was Mary-Anna Asare with 12 points.

Next best wins

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 114/RPI) on November 14

55-32 at home over Le Moyne (No. 118/RPI) on December 5

57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 120/RPI) on December 2

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 140/RPI) on November 23

59-36 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 154/RPI) on December 20

VCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 8-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, VCU has eight wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, VCU gets the 208th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Rams have 18 games left this season, including 16 against teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records over .500.

VCU has 18 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

VCU's next game

Matchup: VCU Rams vs. UMass Minutewomen

VCU Rams vs. UMass Minutewomen Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

