What are VCU's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How VCU ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 160

VCU's best wins

VCU's best win this season came against the Samford Bulldogs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 110) in the RPI. VCU took home the 75-65 win at home on November 10. Max Shulga led the offense against Samford, putting up 17 points. Second on the team was Zeb Jackson with 13 points.

Next best wins

73-50 at home over Radford (No. 125/RPI) on November 15

87-78 at home over Temple (No. 144/RPI) on December 16

60-56 at home over Seattle U (No. 202/RPI) on November 18

86-74 over Penn State (No. 249/RPI) on November 26

75-51 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 278/RPI) on December 22

VCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, VCU has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, VCU has drawn the 84th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Rams have 16 games remaining against teams over .500. They have five upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

When it comes to VCU's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

VCU's next game

Matchup: VCU Rams vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

VCU Rams vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

