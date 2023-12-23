The Washington Capitals, including Tom Wilson, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. There are prop bets for Wilson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tom Wilson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson has averaged 18:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

In eight of 30 games this season, Wilson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Wilson has a point in 14 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Wilson has an assist in seven of 30 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Wilson hits the over on his points prop total is 54.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wilson Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 1 18 Points 0 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.