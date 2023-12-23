South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | 68 Ventures Bowl
In this season's 68 Ventures Bowl, the South Alabama Jaguars are huge favorites (-16) over the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 47 in the outing.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-16)
|47
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-16.5)
|46.5
|-880
|+580
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 17 Odds
- Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois
- James Madison vs Air Force
- Utah vs Northwestern
- Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State
- Georgia State vs Utah State
- UTSA vs Marshall
- Georgia Tech vs UCF
- South Florida vs Syracuse
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- South Alabama has covered four times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have been favored by 16 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Eastern Michigan has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16-point underdogs.
South Alabama & Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Eastern Michigan
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.