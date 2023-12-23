In this season's 68 Ventures Bowl, the South Alabama Jaguars are huge favorites (-16) over the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 47 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Mobile, Alabama
  • Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM South Alabama (-16) 47 -750 +525 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel South Alabama (-16.5) 46.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

  • South Alabama has covered four times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Jaguars have been favored by 16 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Eastern Michigan has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16-point underdogs.

South Alabama & Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Eastern Michigan
To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

