The San Jose State Spartans are double-digit favorites (-10) in this year's Hawai'i Bowl, where they will oppose the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The game kicks off at 10:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. The over/under for the outing is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-10) 53.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-9.5) 53.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

San Jose State has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Spartans have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Coastal Carolina has covered eight times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

San Jose State & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Coastal Carolina To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

