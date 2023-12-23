When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Old Dominion be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Old Dominion ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 NR NR 67

Old Dominion's best wins

Against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Old Dominion captured its signature win of the season on December 3, a 55-42 home victory. Jordan McLaughlin led the charge against FGCU, recording 22 points. Second on the team was En'Dya Buford with 13 points.

Next best wins

72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 167/RPI) on November 30

57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 215/RPI) on December 7

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 236/RPI) on November 11

60-29 at home over Elon (No. 237/RPI) on November 28

57-38 at home over Texas Southern (No. 278/RPI) on November 17

Old Dominion's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Old Dominion is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Old Dominion has been handed the 195th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Monarchs have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as Old Dominion's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Old Dominion's next game

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

