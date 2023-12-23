Norfolk, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Norfolk, Virginia, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampton Christian Academy at Norfolk Christian High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 23
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Champe High School at Norview High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Springs High School at Lake Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.