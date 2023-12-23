For bracketology insights on Norfolk State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Norfolk State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 104

Norfolk State's best wins

Norfolk State, in its best win of the season, beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers 67-53 on November 16. The leading point-getter against Appalachian State was Kierra Wheeler, who put up 15 points with nine rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 158/RPI) on December 18

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 164/RPI) on November 8

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 167/RPI) on November 6

58-51 over Colgate (No. 170/RPI) on November 26

70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 282/RPI) on November 12

Norfolk State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Norfolk State has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Norfolk State gets the 319th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have two games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Norfolk St has 16 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Norfolk State's next game

Matchup: Longwood Lancers vs. Norfolk State Spartans

Longwood Lancers vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

