2024 NCAA Bracketology: Norfolk State Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
For bracketology insights on Norfolk State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.
Want to bet on Norfolk State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Norfolk State ranks
|Record
|MEAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|104
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Norfolk State's best wins
Norfolk State, in its best win of the season, beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers 67-53 on November 16. The leading point-getter against Appalachian State was Kierra Wheeler, who put up 15 points with nine rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 158/RPI) on December 18
- 51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 164/RPI) on November 8
- 66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 167/RPI) on November 6
- 58-51 over Colgate (No. 170/RPI) on November 26
- 70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 282/RPI) on November 12
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Norfolk State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Norfolk State has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Norfolk State gets the 319th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Reviewing the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have two games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Norfolk St has 16 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.
Norfolk State's next game
- Matchup: Longwood Lancers vs. Norfolk State Spartans
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Norfolk State games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.