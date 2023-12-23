In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nicolas Aube-Kubel to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

Aube-Kubel has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

Aube-Kubel has no points on the power play.

Aube-Kubel averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Aube-Kubel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:24 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:42 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:05 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 11:58 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:02 Away L 4-1

Capitals vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

