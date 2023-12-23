Can we expect Liberty to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Liberty ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 NR NR 71

Liberty's best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Liberty defeated the Wichita State Shockers on November 17. The final score was 83-66. With 20 points, Kyle Rode was the top scorer versus Wichita State. Second on the team was Brody Peebles, with 13 points.

Next best wins

71-61 over Vermont (No. 106/RPI) on November 19

71-59 over Charlotte (No. 120/RPI) on November 10

79-63 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 139/RPI) on December 20

88-74 over Furman (No. 211/RPI) on November 16

74-52 at home over Tennessee State (No. 238/RPI) on December 13

Liberty's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Liberty has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Liberty has drawn the 174th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Flames' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams over .500.

Liberty has 18 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Liberty's next game

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Liberty Flames

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Liberty Flames Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

