Can we count on John Carlson finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

  • Carlson has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
  • He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 1.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Carlson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 26:10 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 24:11 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 29:29 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:39 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:23 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:51 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:03 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 27:37 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:49 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:08 Away L 4-1

Capitals vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

