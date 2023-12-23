Can we count on JMU to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How JMU ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 162

JMU's best wins

JMU beat the VCU Rams (No. 19 in the RPI) in a 78-65 win on November 19 -- its signature win of the season. That signature win against VCU included a team-best 19 points from Peyton McDaniel. Jamia Hazell, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

65-62 over Montana State (No. 138/RPI) on November 24

78-71 on the road over Maine (No. 144/RPI) on December 17

75-56 at home over William & Mary (No. 167/RPI) on December 7

55-53 at home over Wake Forest (No. 175/RPI) on December 3

84-50 at home over Longwood (No. 288/RPI) on November 15

JMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), JMU is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Dukes have three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, JMU has drawn the 99th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Dukes' 18 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.

JMU has 18 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

JMU's next game

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks vs. James Madison Dukes

UL Monroe Warhawks vs. James Madison Dukes Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

