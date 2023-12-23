Should you wager on Hendrix Lapierre to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Lapierre has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

Lapierre has no points on the power play.

Lapierre averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Lapierre recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 9:00 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:48 Away W 5-4 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:05 Away L 2-1 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:12 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 10:12 Home W 4-3 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 5:51 Home L 4-3 OT

Capitals vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

