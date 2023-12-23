Evgeny Kuznetsov will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning play on Saturday at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Kuznetsov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Kuznetsov has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Kuznetsov has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kuznetsov has recorded a point in a game nine times this season over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kuznetsov has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuznetsov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 26 Games 3 11 Points 3 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

