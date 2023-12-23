In the upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Evgeny Kuznetsov to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Kuznetsov's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:31 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 3-1 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 5-4 SO 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1

Capitals vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

