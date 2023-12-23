The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Connor McMichael score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

  • McMichael has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • McMichael has zero points on the power play.
  • McMichael averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:02 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:42 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:40 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:54 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 14:07 Away W 2-1

Capitals vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

