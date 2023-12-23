The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Connor McMichael score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McMichael stats and insights

McMichael has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

McMichael has zero points on the power play.

McMichael averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:02 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:42 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:40 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:54 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 14:07 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.