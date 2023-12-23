Chesapeake, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Chesapeake, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesapeake, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oscar Smith High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
