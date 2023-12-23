Saturday's NHL slate includes a contest between the favored Tampa Bay Lightning (16-13-5, -140 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Washington Capitals (17-9-4, +120 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Capitals vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Lightning Betting Trends

In 24 games this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Lightning are 9-8 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Capitals have been made the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Tampa Bay is 4-3 (victorious in 57.1% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

Washington has won seven of its 10 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.4 3.40 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.40 3.20 8 25.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 3-6-1 6.0 2.40 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.40 2.60 6 20.7% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

