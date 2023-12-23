For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Aliaksei Protas a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

Protas has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

Protas has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:36 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 16:01 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:39 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 4-1

Capitals vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

