The Air Force Falcons will battle the James Madison Dukes in the Armed Forces Bowl. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Air Force vs. James Madison?

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 29, Air Force 21

James Madison 29, Air Force 21 Air Force has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (6-3).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, the Falcons have a 5-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

James Madison won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Dukes have been at least a +100 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.

The Falcons have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (+1.5)



James Madison (+1.5) Air Force is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 1.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.

Against the spread, James Madison is 8-4-0 this season.

The Dukes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42)



Over (42) This season, seven of Air Force's 12 games have gone over Saturday's total of 42 points.

This season, nine of James Madison's games have finished with a combined score higher than 42 points.

The total for the game of 42 is 20.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Air Force (27.6 points per game) and James Madison (35.2 points per game).

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.8 43.6 Implied Total AVG 27 26.4 27.6 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 3-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 52.5 48.4 Implied Total AVG 31.3 35.5 27 ATS Record 8-4-0 3-3-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 4-1 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

