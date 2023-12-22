How to Watch the Wizards vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (13-14) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (5-22) on December 22, 2023 at Chase Center.
Wizards vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Wizards vs Warriors Additional Info
|Warriors vs Wizards Prediction
|Warriors vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Wizards Injury Report
|Warriors vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
- This season, Washington has a 4-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at first.
- The Wizards put up an average of 117 points per game, only one more point than the 116 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116 points, Washington is 4-12.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards score more points per game at home (117.5) than away (116.7), but also give up more at home (128) than on the road (125.6).
- At home Washington is conceding 128 points per game, 2.4 more than it is away (125.6).
- At home the Wizards are averaging 29.1 assists per game, 2.3 more than away (26.8).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Johnny Davis
|Out
|Calf
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Rib
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
