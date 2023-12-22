Heading into a game against the Golden State Warriors (13-14), the Washington Wizards (5-22) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 at Chase Center.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Wizards claimed a 118-117 victory over the Trail Blazers. Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points in the Wizards' win, leading the team.

Wizards vs Warriors Additional Info

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5 2.5 4.4 Johnny Davis SG Out Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4 Landry Shamet SG Out Rib 8.3 1.4 1.5

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Brandin Podziemski: Questionable (Back), Gary Payton II: Out (Calf)

Wizards vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wizards vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -12.5 246.5

