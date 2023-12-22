Wizards vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (13-14) are big, 12.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (5-22) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT. The matchup has a point total of 246.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wizards vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-12.5
|246.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 246.5 points in 14 of 27 games this season.
- The average total for Washington's games this season is 243.5 points, three fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Washington's ATS record is 14-13-0 this season.
- The Wizards have won in four, or 16%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +500 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 16.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wizards vs Warriors Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wizards vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 246.5
|% of Games Over 246.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|5
|18.5%
|116.5
|233.5
|116
|242.5
|228.9
|Wizards
|14
|51.9%
|117
|233.5
|126.5
|242.5
|239.3
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Seven of the Wizards' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- This season, Washington is 3-7-0 at home against the spread (.300 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-6-0 ATS (.647).
- The Wizards score an average of 117 points per game, only one more point than the 116 the Warriors allow.
- Washington has put together a 9-7 ATS record and a 4-12 overall record in games it scores more than 116 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Wizards vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|14-13
|3-1
|17-10
|Warriors
|11-16
|0-1
|16-11
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Wizards
|Warriors
|117
|116.5
|9
|11
|9-7
|3-1
|4-12
|3-1
|126.5
|116
|30
|20
|5-1
|7-9
|3-3
|10-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.