The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-7) visit the VCU Rams (6-5) after losing six road games in a row. The Rams are heavy favorites by 24.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 135.5.

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under VCU -24.5 135.5

VCU Betting Records & Stats

VCU's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 135.5 points six times.

The average total in VCU's matchups this year is 139.5, 4.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

VCU's .455 ATS win percentage (5-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than Maryland-Eastern Shore's .250 mark (2-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 6 54.5% 72.5 136.3 67.1 146.7 139.3 Maryland-Eastern Shore 5 62.5% 63.8 136.3 79.6 146.7 138.8

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

The Rams average 7.1 fewer points per game (72.5) than the Hawks give up (79.6).

VCU has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when putting up more than 79.6 points.

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 5-6-0 0-0 5-6-0 Maryland-Eastern Shore 2-6-0 0-2 5-3-0

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Maryland-Eastern Shore 15-3 Home Record 10-3 8-3 Away Record 7-9 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

