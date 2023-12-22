The VCU Rams (5-5) will meet the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

VCU Players to Watch

Zeb Jackson: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Max Shulga: 15.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Toibu Lawal: 9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Christian Fermin: 5.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK Jason Nelson: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

Troy Hupstead: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Devon Ellis: 11.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Chace Davis: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Dionte Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Damani Claxton: 3.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank 266th 71.0 Points Scored 65.3 333rd 66th 66.0 Points Allowed 80.0 340th 206th 36.2 Rebounds 34.0 282nd 204th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.1 103rd 109th 8.3 3pt Made 6.4 278th 183rd 13.5 Assists 11.6 294th 293rd 13.4 Turnovers 12.3 223rd

