Tyus Jones plus his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 118-117 win versus the Trail Blazers, Jones tallied 24 points.

In this article, we dig into Jones' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.2 14.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.4 Assists 6.5 5.4 6.2 PRA -- 20.6 24 PR -- 15.2 17.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.0



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 10.8% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.7 per contest.

Jones is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Jones' Wizards average 105.8 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are 20th in the league, giving up 116 points per game.

Allowing 43.8 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Warriors are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyus Jones vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 30 13 2 14 1 0 0 3/9/2023 33 22 4 11 3 0 3 1/25/2023 19 7 1 5 0 0 1 12/25/2022 20 13 1 5 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.