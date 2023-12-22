Smyth, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Smyth, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smyth, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Battle High School at Marion Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Marion, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Battle High School at Marion Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Marion, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.