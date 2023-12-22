The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) meet the Temple Owls (6-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Temple Game Information

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Vasean Allette: 15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Tyrone Williams: 12.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK R.J. Blakney: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Bryce Baker: 6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Hysier Miller: 18.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK William Settle: 8.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Sam Hofman: 6.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Zion Stanford: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Joran Riley: 11.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

Old Dominion vs. Temple Stat Comparison

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank 270th 71.2 Points Scored 76.6 140th 324th 78.1 Points Allowed 74.5 267th 296th 33.7 Rebounds 39.9 57th 180th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 11.6 30th 262nd 6.6 3pt Made 8.5 89th 336th 10.5 Assists 11.7 297th 105th 10.9 Turnovers 10.6 80th

