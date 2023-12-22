The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) will be trying to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Temple Owls (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Temple Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

Old Dominion is 1-5 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 30th.

The Monarchs score just 3.3 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Owls give up to opponents (74.5).

Old Dominion is 0-3 when it scores more than 74.5 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

Old Dominion is scoring fewer points at home (66.6 per game) than on the road (73.0).

In 2023-24 the Monarchs are conceding 11.8 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than on the road (81.0).

Old Dominion sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (8.0). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than on the road (37.2%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule